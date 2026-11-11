Cricketer Arshdeep Singh Gets Engaged to Samreen Kaur Amid Blockbuster IPL Move

New Delhi: Indian star fast bowler Arshdeep Singh officially announced his engagement to actor-model Samreen Kaur on Wednesday, 11 November 2026. The romantic proposal took place in New Zealand, where the 27-year-old left-arm pacer is currently stationed with the Indian national cricket team for an ongoing three-match One Day International series against the Black Caps.

The couple shared their joy through a joint Instagram announcement featuring a gallery of dreamy proposal photos, including a close-up of the stunning engagement ring.

In the pictures, Arshdeep can be seen going down on one knee to pop the question against a scenic backdrop. The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption written by Samreen, stating, "And of all the things life could have given us, I'm the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (Hi Fiance)."

The announcement marks a major milestone for the couple, who first caught public attention during IPL 2026 when Samreen was seen supporting him from the stands.

Arshdeep later went "Instagram official" on 26 July 2026, when he shared pictures introducing Samreen to his followers as "My Person." Samreen, a former Femina Miss India 2018 finalist representing Jammu & Kashmir, is a well-known model and actor who has appeared in the cricket-centric film 83 and ZEE5's web series Nail Polish.

Wednesday turned out to be a momentous double-celebration day for Arshdeep. Just hours prior to the personal announcement, a monumental Indian Premier League 2027 trade swap was officially confirmed by the BCCI.

In one of the biggest trade deals in league history, Arshdeep Singh was traded from his franchise, Punjab Kings, to the Mumbai Indians for an active fee of ₹18 crore, while star all-rounder Hardik Pandya moved back to the Punjab Kings.

Following the twin announcements, the cricketing and entertainment fraternities flooded social media with congratulatory messages, wishing the couple a beautiful lifetime ahead.