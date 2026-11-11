Palak Muchhal Enthralls Massive Crowd at Grand Diwali Night Concert in Tezpur

Tezpur: Renowned Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal mesmerized thousands of music enthusiasts on Tuesday night during a grand Diwali musical extravaganza held at the historic Polo Field in the heart of Tezpur. Organised by the local Zero Boyz Club, the free-entry mega-event drew an unprecedented crowd from across Sonitpur district and nearby regions.

The concert, which commenced at 7:00 PM onwards on November 10, was initially scheduled to take place at the nearby Ex-Police Line ground. However, anticipating a massive public turnout and considering safety arrangements, the organizers, following crucial discussions with the District Administration, relocated the event to the much larger Polo Field venue just a day prior.

The eleventh-hour decision proved vital as the vast historic ground was packed to maximum capacity with a sea of roaring fans eager to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood sensation.

Dressed in a black top and a vibrant yellow ruffled skirt, Muchhal took the main stage amidst thunderous applause and dynamic LED visual displays. She delivered an absolute powerhouse performance, singing her biggest romantic anthems and chart-busting Hindi tracks.

A poignant, heartfelt highlight of the night occurred when the singer addressed the crowd regarding her famous philanthropic mission, which directly funds critical heart surgeries for underprivileged children.

"I have taken the full responsibility for these surgeries. If I continue to receive your incredible love and support, this mission—which has been running for 20 years—will keep moving forward," Muchhal said emotionally to the cheering audience. "I promise to make this festive night on the soil of Tezpur truly unmatched with my music."

She then launched into a soulful rendition of "Kaun Tujhe" from the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, followed by an unexpected treat when she sang a beautiful Assamese song, completely captivating the local crowd.

The crowd deeply enjoyed the flawless sound, colorful light setups, and large side-screens that captured every single magical moment perfectly.

Representatives from the Zero Boyz Club expressed heartfelt gratitude to the administration, security forces, and the public for making the grand festive night a resounding, peaceful success.