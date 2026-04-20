Cricketer Uma Chetry to Receive Virangana Sati Sadhani Award on April 21

Cricketer Uma Chetry is set to be honoured with the prestigious Virangana Sati Sadhani Award on April 21, on the occasion of the 502nd death anniversary of the revered historical figure Sati Sadhani.

The award ceremony will be held at Ratnadhwaj Pal Field in Ahu Gaon, Bokakhat, and is being organised by the All Golaghat District Chutia Students' Association.

The event has the support of several local organisations, including the Bokakhat Sub-Divisional Chutia Students' Association, the Bokakhat District Chutia Women's Association, the Bokakhat District Chutia Youth Association, and the residents of Ahu Gaon.

The information was confirmed in a press release issued by Papu Saikia and Manasjyoti Saikia, president and secretary respectively of the All Golaghat District Chutia Students' Association.

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