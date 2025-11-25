North Bank Tea Company Felicitates Cricketer Uma Chetry in Naduar

Additionally, with the monetary felicitation, as a sign of respect, Chetry was also honoured with a traditional Assamese gamusa, xorai, along with a figurine of the Bir Lachit Borphukan.

Uma Chetry has brought honour to the state through her commitment and relentless hard work backed by amazing achievements. He asserted that recognition like this boosts the morale not only of young achievers themselves but also motivates scores of others to strive for excellence.

According to the officials of North Bank Tea Company, the felicitation amount represents appreciation for Chetry's contribution and belief in her future potential. They have also reiterated that the company remains committed to promoting and uplifting the youth of Assam through meaningful initiatives.