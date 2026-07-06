CRPC Launches Statewide Agitation Against New Citizenship and Foreigners’ Laws

A Correspondent

Hojai: The Assam State Committee of the Citizens’ Rights Protection Committee (CRPC) held an Executive Committee meeting at Dibrugarh on Sunday under the chairmanship of State President Nripen Saha, voicing strong opposition to recently enacted citizenship and foreigners’ laws and calling for a mass movement to protect Bengali-speaking communities, a press release stated here.

As per the release, the meeting was attended by Barrister Hafiz Ahmed Choudhury, Senior Advocate of the Gauhati High Court; CRPC General Secretary Sadhan Purkayastha; Kamal Dutta (Hojai); Amar Chand Dey; Bijoy Chakraborty; former Lumding MLA Swapan Kar; Nibhas Ranjan Das (Guwahati); Chandan Majumdar (Dibrugarh); and Debashish Roy.

General Secretary Sadhan Purkayastha warned of “discriminatory treatment” of linguistic and religious minorities in Assam’s current socio-political climate and urged members to discuss steps to counter the perceived threats.

Barrister Hafiz Ahmed Choudhury outlined provisions of the new Citizenship and Foreigners laws and a related Assam government SOP, alleging the measures constitute a “deep conspiracy” against Bengali-speaking people. He accused the state government of attempting to strip Bengalis of citizenship and civil rights and urged both legal action and the building of a mass civil movement, warning that Bengali Hindus could also be affected.

Bijoy Chakraborty proposed preparing a memorandum on the two laws and the SOP for submission to the Government of India via Deputy Commissioners across all districts, with copies sent to opposition Members of Parliament. He suggested forming a delegation to meet the Union Home Minister if needed and holding meetings with opposition MPs to seek their support. His proposal was unanimously approved.

Speakers including Kamal Dutta and Swapan Kar emphasized strengthening CRPC and recruiting socially aware youth to revive the organisation’s movement-oriented programmes. Other attendees echoed calls for organisational renewal.

The meeting adopted seven resolutions:

Hold a convention in Guwahati on September 20 to decide the next phase of the movement.

Enroll like-minded, socially aware individuals from every district to strengthen CRPC.

Simplify rules under the CAA to ease citizenship for those declared Bengali foreigners.

Officially notify the NRC via Gazette notification and issue identity documents to eligible citizens; provide rejection slips to those excluded so they can present their cases.

Resolve the issue of D-voters according to the Assam Accord.

Arrange allotment of land pattas in line with the Assam Accord.

Stop practices that create discrimination among Indian citizens in Assam through the concept of “Khilonjia” (indigenous status).

The CRPC said these measures aim to defend the civil and political rights of linguistic and religious minorities in Assam.

Also Read: Government committed to accord citizenship to persecuted Bengalis: Rajdeep Roy