Dibrugarh: Protest Erupts Outside Borbari Police Outpost Over Missing Woman

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Tension prevailed outside the Borbari police outpost in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Friday after family members and locals staged a protest demanding the immediate tracing of a young woman who had reportedly gone missing. According to the family, the woman, a resident of Sanmari in Dibrugarh, allegedly went missing from her maternal uncle’s residence in Silapathar. Her relatives have alleged that a youth identified as Bhaijan Ali may have taken her away. However, these claims have not yet been independently verified by the police.

The agitated protesters gathered at the Borbari police outpost, urging the authorities to launch a swift and impartial investigation and ensure the safe recovery of the missing woman.

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