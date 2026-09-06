CRPF 10th Battalion Holds Skill Development Sewing Course for Barpeta and Hailakandi Residents

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 10th Battalion, conducted a sewing and tailoring training programme under its Civic Action Programme-2026 to promote skill development and self-employment among locals.

The training programme was held from August 14 to September 4 at the CRPF 10th Battalion Headquarters in Barpeta and the Detachment Headquarters at Gharmura in Hailakandi district. A total of 26 local women and men participated in the programme.

Also Read: CRPF’s Rani battalion launches advanced sewing training to empower economically disadvantaged women and girls