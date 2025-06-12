CRPF Commandment Mahendra Kumar interacts with journalists in Golaghat

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: A cordial interaction was held between the newly-appointed Commandant of the 142nd Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Mahendra Kumar, and journalists at Golaghat on Wednesday.

The meeting, held at the CRPF’s main campus in Golaghat’s Jonaki Nagar, discussed various issues related to the Assam-Nagaland border area, including law and order and security concerns. The Commandant assured that the CRPF would play a neutral and impartial role in maintaining peace and security in the border area, protecting the lives and properties of the people.

He also emphasized that the CRPF would take a firm and strict stance against the smuggling of drugs, illicit liquor, and other contraband goods across the border. He appealed to the journalists and the public to cooperate with the CRPF in its efforts to maintain peace and order in the region.

During the interaction, senior journalists including Digant Kumar Bhuyan, Executive President of the Golaghat Press Club, Prabin Kr Das, Secretary of Golaghat press Club, Journalist Pankaj Hazarika, Mustak Hussain, Jaydeep Gupta, and Chandan Karmakar, raised various issues and concerns related to the border area and sought the Commandant’s attention.

The journalists welcomed the positive and constructive role of Mahendra Kumar, who recently took charge as the Commandant of the CRPF in Golaghat.

Also Read: Assam: CRPF plants 1,500 saplings in West Karbi Anglong

Also Watch: