CRPF's 142 Battalion Hosts Drug Awareness Drive and Plantation Programme With Cyclist on Nationwide Mission

The 142 Battalion CRPF at its headquarters in Jonaki Nagar, Golaghat, organised a sapling plantation drive and an awareness programme on drug abuse and physical and mental well-being, welcoming Pappu Ram Choudhary, founder of the Oxyhunger Foundation from Rajasthan, who is currently undertaking a nationwide cycling mission titled "Shakti Sankalp Safar."

The event was organised in collaboration with the Rotary Club Golaghat.

A Mission Cyclist Inspires the Gathering

Pappu Ram Choudhary addressed participants at the event, sharing his commitment to promoting a drug-free society and a healthy lifestyle through his cross-country cycling journey.

His mission, which has taken him across multiple states, aims to spread awareness about physical fitness, mental resilience, and the dangers of drug abuse.

Mohinder Kumar, Commandant of 142 Battalion CRPF, highlighted the importance of environmental conservation through plantation activities and echoed the call for physical fitness, mental resilience, and vigilance against drug abuse among communities.

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