Environmental Awareness Day observed with tree plantation drive in Dhekiajuli

A CORRESPONDENT

DHEKIAJULI: The Dhekiajuli regional unit of Seuj Society observed ‘Environmental Destruction Prevention and Public Awareness Day’ on Sunday at the historic Arianjali Namghar premises with the active participation of local residents. The programme was inaugurated by retired Veterinary Officer Dr Umesh Chandra Das, who welcomed Assam Nationalist Youth Students’ Council’s Chief Adviser Rana Pratap Baruah with a Nahor sapling. In memory of the Late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, several Nahor trees, his favourite species, were planted during the event. The initiative was organized in connection with the upcoming International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict (November 6) and World Energy Conservation Day (December 14). Various indigenous saplings including Nahor, White and Red Sandalwood, Pink Kanchan, Mahaneem, Black Plum, Shilikha, and Arjuna were planted to promote ecological balance.

Also Read: World Environment Day: Environmental and educational awareness meeting held at Bongao Chola High School