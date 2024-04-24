CSIR-NEIST organizes Yusuf Hamied Residential Chemistry camp for school students in Jorhat

JORHAT: CSIR-NEIST along with Royal Chemistry India Foundation (RCIF), India, is organizing the Yusuf Hamied Residential Chemistry Camp for Grade IX school students under Dr Yusuf Hamied’s Inspirational Science Programme at the CSIR- North East Institute of Science and Technology which started from Tuesday and it will continue up to April 25. A total of 76 class IX students from government or government-aided schools in and around Jorhat participated in this three-day residential chemistry camp.

The camp will enable the students to enjoy Chemistry and motivate them to develop both awareness and a long-term interest in the subject through an action-packed programme which includes hands-on practical activities in institute’s laboratories, exciting chemical demonstrations, a chance to meet like-minded students. The students will have the experience of life staying in hostels of National Research laboratory, and also, more importantly, the camp activities are delivered in the local language in addition to English.

The programme began with a welcome speech by Dr Jatin Kalita, Senior Principal Scientist, CSIR-NEIST and Coordinator of the programme, where he elaborated about the various ongoing research works of CSIR-NEIST and emphasized taking science as a career for making India self reliant and a developed nation. Melissa Mendonza, Programme Executive, Royal Society of Chemistry, Bengaluru briefed about the programme and emphasized that it was a unique and a once in a lifetime opportunity for the students to be participating in a chemistry camp on the prestigious CSIR-NEIST Jorhat.

Dr Virendra M Tiwari, Director, CSIR-NEIST in his inaugural address emphasized that learning science in vernacular language is always better and informed that majority of Nobel Prize Winner in the world studied in their own mother languages.

Dr Tiwari highlighted that this particular programme will certainly help the students in demystifying science to develop both awareness and interest in science subjects.

He also informed that besides this Yusuf Hamied residential Chemistry Camp, CSIR-NEIST is regularly organizing students-scientists connect programmes, science motivation programmes and many other inspirational programmes for students, stated a press release.

Also Read: Bhel Puja celebrated in Bajali district

Also Watch: