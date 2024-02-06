Assam: Rajya Sabha MP David Ledger awarded with “Athiyabari Gaurav Award” in Barpeta Road Stadium

DHUBRI: On the concluding function of 4th Athiyabari Festival, Former Rajya Sabha MP, eminent lawyer David Ledger was awarded with “Athiyabari Gaurav Award” in Barpeta Road Stadium recently. The festival was held in memory of the old name Athiyabari of Barpeta Road under the auspices of Barpeta Road Development Forum. The opening ceremony was chaired by the president of the forum Jayant Kumar Das and the objectives of the opening ceremony were explained by the general secretary Ranjit Talukdar. David Ledger is the son of Athiyabari and the award was presented to him for his contribution in various fields in Assam.

On the occasion, a souvenir “Athiyabari Subas” jointly edited by Alokesh Bayon and Dhruvajyoti Nath and Himanshu Das was released at the function by an engineer and prominent social worker, Pulak Chowdhury. The meeting was attended by Barpeta Road Sahitya Sabha president, Hitesh Das, Barpeta Road Natya Sammelan, president Arup Kumar Bayon, Barpeta Road Anchalik Mahila Samiti President, Malti Das and prominent social worker Dr. Hira Lal Karmakar as distinguished guests.

All the distinguished guests in their speech praised the initiative of Barpeta Development Forum for promoting socio-cultural, trade, business and industry by organising Athiyabari Festival for last four years and hoped that this festival continues to be held in the years to come.

