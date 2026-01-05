Foreign Youths Visit Batadrava Than, Experience Sankari Culture

Nagaon: In a significant moment for Assam’s cultural outreach, three young international tourists from Italy, Belgium and Lithuania visited Batadrava Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, shortly after the inauguration of the Batadrava Cultural Project in Nagaon.

The visitors, Jacopo Morano from Italy, Jean Meyssonnier from Belgium and Urte Venciute from Lithuania, arrived at the sacred site on the second day of the New Year. Dressed in traditional Assamese attire, they became the first foreign visitors to Batadrava Than following the launch of the cultural event.

During their visit, the trio took part in the early morning Naam-Kirtan and offered prayers at the sacred Shilikhabri Tree. They also visited important sites within the Than complex, including Hatipukhuri and Akashi Ganga, and interacted with local Vaishnavite devotees to learn about Sankari traditions and philosophy.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Batadrava Cultural Complex on December 29.

The General Secretary of the Batadrava Than Management Committee, Lachit Bordoloi, formally welcomed the guests by offering gamosas and serving traditional Assamese pitha and tea at the guest house. Their presence created enthusiasm among pilgrims, many of whom took photographs with the visitors.

The visit was arranged under the Lions Clubs International Youth Camps and Exchange Program. Since arriving in Assam on December 28, the group has visited several places, including the Brahmaputra riverbank, tea gardens of Nagaon and major temples in the region.

With special permission from the district administration, the visitors were also shown the newly inaugurated cultural project, where officials briefed them on the history and spiritual importance of Batadrava Than.