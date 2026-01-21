Cultural programme celebrating community traditions held at Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The Deshaj Sanskritik Samaroh convened by the Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya located at Bihaguri concluded recently. Tezpur MLA Prithiraj Rava graced the occasion as a chief guest. Addressing the cultural exchange programme organized by the school authority, MLA Rava lauded the initiative undertaken by the school authority. The school authority organized a cultural exchange programme in the school campus asking the parents of the school students to join the event wearing traditional attires of the Assamese, Bodo, Mising, Bengali, Rabha, Tai-Ahom, Nepali, and other communities and to showcase their respective cultural dresses, food items, and traditional ornaments. Hem Kanta Borah, BDO, Dhekiajuli Development Block, graced the event as a guest. The programme was conducted by Jaishree Sarma and Madhurjya Ranjan Koushik. A series of cultural programmes were exhibited by the students of the school along with their parents. MLA Prithiraj Rava unveiled an Assamese book 'Sapon Nadir Sipar,' compiled by Madhushmita Bordoloi.

