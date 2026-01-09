CWES launches newsletter and vermicompost production initiative at GCU

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) marked a significant milestone in its sustainability and conservation journey with the launch of the first newsletter of the Centre for Wildlife and Environmental Studies (CWES) and the beginning of vermicompost production under CWES, GCU, at a programme held on campus on Thursday.

The event commenced with Jasodaranjan Das, President, Shrimanta Shankar Academy Society, delivering the welcome address. This was followed by an address by Prof Jayanta Deka, Chancellor, Girijananda Chowdhury University, who spoke about the centre’s future plans and its vision for strengthening wildlife research, conservation efforts, and sustainable practices at the university. The event was also graced by Prof Kandarpa Das, Vice-Chancellor, GCU, Assam, Dr Narayan Sharma, Assistant Professor, Cotton University, Assam, Prof Sunayan Bardoloi, GCU, Assam, Dr Bibhab Kumar Talukdar, Secretary General and CEO, Aranyak, Guwahati, and Professor of Practice, GCU, and Narayan Mahanta, IFS (Retd.)

The programme highlighted the objectives of CWES, which functions as an interdisciplinary centre dedicated to wildlife research, environmental conservation, sustainability practices, and capacity building. The inaugural newsletter, to be published biannually, was presented as the flagship academic publication of the centre. It showcases the centre’s academic vision, ongoing research initiatives, student engagement, and outreach activities related to wildlife, biodiversity, and environmental stewardship in Assam and the North-East. The newsletter aims to promote research outputs, share field-based initiatives, disseminate knowledge on wildlife and environmental issues, and provide a platform for students and scholars to engage in conservation-related discourse, thereby strengthening academic exchange and public awareness.

A key highlight of the event was the launch of vermicompost production, with active involvement of students in its production and marketing. This achievement reflected the centre’s commitment to promoting the concept of converting ‘waste to wealth.’ The initiative also demonstrates a circular economy model, where biodegradable campus waste is transformed into eco-friendly manure, supporting sustainable agriculture while reducing environmental impact.

The initiative represents a significant learning opportunity for students, combining sustainability practices with skill development and environmental responsibility. Through vermicompost production and marketing, the university is fostering experiential learning while contributing meaningfully to campus sustainability.

Also Read: Girijananda Chowdhury University cultural Fiesta celebrates French, Japanese and Russian cultures