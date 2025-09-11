Cyrtodactylus Vanarakshaka: Assam’s New Gecko Named in Honour of Forest Protectors

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that a newly discovered species of bent-toed gecko, Cyrtodactylus Vanarakshaka, has been named in honour of the Assam Forest Department. The discovery was made in the montane forests of Dima Hasao district.

Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), Sarma wrote: “A new bent-toed gecko – Cyrtodactylus vanarakshaka, discovered in Dima Hasao, has been named after the Assam Forest Department. Coinciding with #ForestMartyrsDay, this rare find is a befitting tribute to our brave forest staff, where nature rewards their valour with new wonders.”

The species name, derived from the Sanskrit words vana(forest) and rakshaka(protector), acknowledges the vital role and sacrifices of Assam’s frontline forest staff in conserving biodiversity.