Dima Hasao: Prohibitory order imposed to safeguard National Highway-27 construction

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a decisive move to ensure uninterrupted progress on the Jatinga–Harangajao stretch of National Highway 27, the District Magistrate of Dima Hasao, Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS, has issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, formerly Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The order comes in response to repeated disruptions caused by local agitations near the construction sites, which are being managed by contracting agencies under the supervision of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The 2025 deadline for completion of this crucial infrastructure project has prompted the administration to take firm action.

Effective immediately, gatherings of more than five individuals have been banned in the vicinity of the construction zones between Jatinga and Harangajao. The order, issued ex-parte under Section 163 (2) of BNSS due to the urgency of the situation, will remain in force until further notice.

District authorities emphasized that the move was aimed at facilitating smooth and safe execution of the highway works, which were vital for regional connectivity and development. The Senior Superintendent of Police, Dima Hasao, has been directed to enforce the order strictly.

Local residents and stakeholders have been urged to cooperate with the administration to avoid legal consequences and support the timely completion of the NH-27 stretch.

Also Read: Assam: Section 163 imposed in Morigaon district for peaceful vote counting

Also Watch: