‘D-voter issue to be solved within 6 months’: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assures Barak

Silchar: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sought six months more to solve the problems of the Bengali Hindus related to their citizenship. Sarma who addressed a massive rally after accompanying the party candidate Parimal Suklabaidya in submitting nomination in Silchar on Wednesday said, his government would ensure protection to the Bengali language as well as the Bengali speaking people of the state. Without naming the much-debated CAA rules, Sarma said, the D-voter problem that had been plaguing a major section of the Bengali Hindus, would be resolved within six months as all the necessary formalities in Delhi had been completed.

Sarma later flew to Karimganj where the party candidate Kripanath Mallah too submitted nomination for the ensuing Lok Sabha election. There too the Chief Minister addressed a public rally.

Sarma said, by 2026, the remaining portion of the East West Corridor would be complete and he would come to the Barak Valley to campaign for the next Assembly election by this road from Haflong. Further the Chief Minister assured that mega project like Tata’s semi conductor unit in Jagiroad would also be set up in Panchgram where the HPC mill had been closed.

Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister said, the Rajib Bhawan in Guwahati was now a deserted hall as the Congressmen queued up to join the BJP. “If the Congress has at least one more Rahul Gandhi, the party will soon not even exist,” Sarma added

However Sarma made it clear that this time the BJP was fighting the election in exclusively positive manner. “The various flagship projects of the Narendra Modi government and ours in the state had imbibed a sense of trust for BJP among the commoners and they would vote for us,” he said confidently.

