Assam: Businessman reveals role of Zubeen Garg’s manager

Guwahati: Continuing to record statements of people with the potential to provide vital clues, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing Zubeen Garg’s death on Wednesday took into reckoning the versions of several people. Among them is businessman Hariprasanna Hazarika of Sivasagar, owner of the Rudra Singha Resort near Sivasagar, which was frequented by Zubeen whenever he went to Upper Assam.

Talking to the media, Hazarika indicated that he had provided information against Siddharth Sharma. He said, “Zubeen was like a brother, and he shared a lot with me. We’ve been seeing videos related to his death. I feel that he was not a person deserving such negligence. If he was to be neglected, he shouldn’t have been taken there. I know some details about transactions carried out by his manager, who took most of the payments in cash.”

Hazarika also informed reporters that Zubeen had performed four times at the historic Jerenga Pathar in Sivasagar.

Apart from Hazarika, Rahul Gautam Sarma, whom Zubeen treated like a son, also appeared before the SIT today.

Also present today before the SIT were three photographers who went to Singapore to participate in the ill-fated Northeast India Festival there, Bihu committee office-bearers, and several other individuals.

