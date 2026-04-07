Dalgaon LAC Heats Up: Dilip Saikia, Ajmal, and Independent Ainul Hoque Battle for Assam's Largest Constituency

The campaign trail in Dalgaon Legislative Assembly Constituency — which holds the distinction of having the highest number of voters in Assam — reached a fever pitch on Monday, with three major political forces running simultaneous public meetings, processions, and rallies in the final push before polling day.
The contest in Dalgaon is shaping up as a multi-cornered fight, with BJP State President and MP Dilip Saikia anchoring the ruling party's campaign, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal appealing to minority voters, and a former Congress leader now running as an Independent injecting fresh unpredictability into the race.
Also Read: Ajmal Predicts Himanta's Defeat, Says CM Will 'Whimper' After Polls
AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal addressed a large public meeting in Bechimari, sharpening his attack on both the BJP and Congress in equal measure.
Ajmal directed his appeal squarely at the constituency's religious minority voters, urging them to back the AIUDF candidate for what he described as a secure future and the development of the Dalgaon area.
The most visually striking campaign moment of the day came from Congress-turned-Independent candidate Ainul Hoque, who led an unusually large bike rally that participants and observers described as unprecedented in scale for the constituency.
The rally began at Kharupetia College Field and moved through the area with supporters raising pointed allegations of corruption, malpractices, and nepotism — directed specifically at AIUDF's sitting legislator and candidate Mazibur Rahman.
Participants chanted slogans and urged voters to back Hoque as a young and untainted alternative to the incumbent.
The simultaneous mobilisation by three distinct political forces on a single day underlines just how competitive Dalgaon has become. With its large and diverse electorate, the constituency is a high-stakes battleground where vote-splitting could prove decisive — and all three camps appear to be aware of that arithmetic as polling day closes in.