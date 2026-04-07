Dalgaon LAC Heats Up: Dilip Saikia, Ajmal, and Independent Ainul Hoque Battle for Assam's Largest Constituency

The campaign trail in Dalgaon Legislative Assembly Constituency — which holds the distinction of having the highest number of voters in Assam — reached a fever pitch on Monday, with three major political forces running simultaneous public meetings, processions, and rallies in the final push before polling day.

The contest in Dalgaon is shaping up as a multi-cornered fight, with BJP State President and MP Dilip Saikia anchoring the ruling party's campaign, AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal appealing to minority voters, and a former Congress leader now running as an Independent injecting fresh unpredictability into the race.

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