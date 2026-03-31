Ajmal Predicts Himanta's Defeat, Says CM Will 'Whimper' After Polls

Ajmal did not mince words in his attack on the Chief Minister, taking direct aim at Sarma's use of the term 'Miya' on the campaign trail.

"The Chief Minister who is currently mocking 'Miyas', threatening to break necks and backs — this time, his back will be broken, not ours," he said. "After the election, the very Chief Minister who is today going around saying 'Miya, Miya' will tomorrow be the one whimpering 'Meow, meow' in defeat, just like a cat."

He also pushed back against what he described as government attempts to suppress minority dissent. "The more they try to suppress us, the stronger we will become," he said.