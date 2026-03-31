Ajmal Predicts Himanta's Defeat, Says CM Will 'Whimper' After Polls

AIUDF president Badruddin Ajmal came out swinging against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, predicting the CM's defeat in the April 9 Assam assembly elections and accusing the BJP-led government of running a divisive campaign targeting the minority community.
Ajmal, who is contesting from the Binnakandi assembly seat, made the remarks in an interview with IANS.
Also Read: Gogoi: No action against Ajmal for remarks against CM, why?
Ajmal did not mince words in his attack on the Chief Minister, taking direct aim at Sarma's use of the term 'Miya' on the campaign trail.
"The Chief Minister who is currently mocking 'Miyas', threatening to break necks and backs — this time, his back will be broken, not ours," he said. "After the election, the very Chief Minister who is today going around saying 'Miya, Miya' will tomorrow be the one whimpering 'Meow, meow' in defeat, just like a cat."
He also pushed back against what he described as government attempts to suppress minority dissent. "The more they try to suppress us, the stronger we will become," he said.
Ajmal acknowledged that ongoing health problems have significantly restricted his ability to travel and campaign across Assam, saying he regrets being unable to visit several constituencies.
"We are very concerned about the candidates in all those places we are currently unable to visit. Had I been able to visit, my presence would have bolstered the candidates' morale, virtually guaranteeing their victory," he told IANS.
He added that his absence from the ground may dishearten some supporters, but expressed confidence that party workers would put in the effort needed to secure wins.
Ajmal criticised what he called a deeply troubling pattern in the ruling party's messaging, saying the BJP was singling out a specific community for humiliation.
"They are specifically targeting a particular community — treating them with utter contempt, insulting them, and humiliating them. We are protesting against this behaviour and will continue to protest until the very end," he said.
He contrasted this with the bigger picture of global progress. "While the entire world is marching forward together, making immense progress, here we are merely engaging in petty squabbles. It is a matter of shame," he added.
Ajmal outlined the issues that will anchor AIUDF's campaign in the run-up to polling day — education, land deeds for residents, political representation, healthcare, the NRC, and deep water projects.
He also confirmed that AIUDF would work in close coordination with AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi during the election. "We will join forces with him. God willing, his vision and strategy will prove to be of great benefit to us," he said.
Polling for all 126 seats in the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held in a single phase on April 9, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.