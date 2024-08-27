Damodardev National Award conferred to veteran educationist Tuwaram Khanikar

GAURISAGAR: Sri Sri Damodardev trust committee of Sri Sri Aauniati Xatra on Sunday conferred Damodardev National Award to Tuwaram Khanikar, veteran educationist, orator and writer at a function held at Teok Kaliapani Aauniati Xatra. The award was presented to Khanikar by Xatradhikar Dr.Pitambor Deva Goswami and Deka Xatradhikar Devananda Deva Goswami. The award carries a citation, a seleng chador, gamocha, safura, memento, Xatra symbol mattress and cash of Rs 15,000.

Speaking at the function, Xatradhikar Dr. Pitambar Deva Goswami said that a man who thinks of the welfare of the society is called the best man. Damodardev Awards are given to individuals who have contributed to literature, culture, journalism and social life of Assam since 2012. “We are happy to confer this prestigious award to Tuwaram Khanikar, a noted scholar, orator and a dedicated well wisher of the Xatra.” The Xatradhikar said. Receiving the award, Tuwaram Khanikar said that he is happy to receive the award dedicated to the Guru who made him committed to work for the society in the future. Khanikar further said, “The society can only be valuable if the inherited society is enriched with spiritual thoughts and consciousness. It was the dream of great men like Damodardev to pass on a society with such values to future generations.” Khanikar returned the receiving cash amount to the management committee of the Xatra and said that recognition for the award naturally inspires ordinary people like me. “This award will give me courage and inspiration to continue being involved with the Xatra till my death.

The function was chaired by Dr Devajit Saikia, principal, Majuli college and was attended by Xatra Management Committee president Dulal Baruah, Dr.Devabrot Khanikar, principal, Sonapur College and son of Tuwaram Khanikar, Robin Saikia, associate professor, CKB college, Teok , Gajen Bhuyan and Biren Bhuyan as distinguished guests.

Also Read: Gargaon College Celebrates National Space Day with Talk on India's Lunar Missions

Also watch;