Gargaon College Celebrates National Space Day with Talk on India's Lunar Missions

SIVASAGAR: In keeping with India’s celebration of National Space Day, an occasion dedicated to honour India’s remarkable journey in space exploration, with a special focus on its lunar missions, Gargaon College, too, joined hands to celebrate the day by raising awareness on space ventures. The NCC wings (11 Assam Battalion and 49 Assam Naval) in association with IQAC at Gargaon College organized an online invited talk on the topic entitled “Chasing Lunar Dreams: The Story of India’s Moon Mission” on the occasion.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, in his inaugural speech highlighted the importance of organizing National Space Day. Dr Mahanta remarked that such programmes serve as a platform to discuss India’s long-term space ambitions. He further spoke about the nation’s growing involvement in international collaborations and its aspirations for deeper space exploration, including potential missions to Mars and beyond.

Dr Gulafsha B Choudhury, Research Associate, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences, Nainital who is a renowned face in the field of Astronomy was invited as the resource person of the programme. This year’s theme, “Chasing Lunar Dreams: The Story of India’s Moon Mission,” was highlighted in the talk delivered by the speaker, reflecting on the country’s achievements and future aspirations in space. The speaker recounted India’s ambitious lunar programmes, starting from the Chandrayaan Missions that have captivated the world. Observing that India’s moon missions are not just scientific achievements but also a testament to the country’s unwavering determination to explore the unknown. The speaker highlighted how the pursuit of lunar dreams has fostered a spirit of innovation, collaboration and national pride. The “Chasing Lunar Dreams” theme resonated with the audience, reminding them of the power of perseverance and the importance of dreaming big in the quest for scientific and technological progress.

The programme was moderated by Dr Pakiza Begum, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry. Cadet Sneha Borah delivered vote of thanks and several NCC cadets of the college rendered valuable support in conducting the program. The programme was attended by the faculty members and students of the college.

