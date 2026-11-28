OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darang police issued a public appeal urging two-wheeler riders to immediately stop dangerous and illegal modifications on their vehicles.

According to the police, many drivers and owners are fitting excessively bright, blinking LED lights on their two-wheelers. Many are also installing modified silencers to produce excessively loud noise. Police said that these riders also perform unsafe bike stunts in the middle of national highways and other busy roads. This is causing serious inconvenience to ordinary commuters and creating a dangerous situation for the general public. The police warned that such violations will result in strict and exemplary legal action.