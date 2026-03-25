Darrang Admin Cancels Two Nomination Papers for Sipajhar Seat

The Darrang district administration on Tuesday cancelled the nomination papers of two candidates for the No. 49 Sipajhar Assembly constituency following the official scrutiny process.

The rejected nominations belong to Saiful Choudhury, representing the Voters Party International (VPI), and Independent candidate Dilip Kr Bania. Both had filed their papers for the Sipajhar seat.

With the two nominations invalidated, the total number of candidates holding valid nomination papers for the constituency now stands at 19.

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