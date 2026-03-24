Candidates file nomination papers in Biswanath ahead of Assembly election deadline

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: On the last day of filing nominations for the ensuing Assembly election, several candidates submitted their papers at the District Election Office, Biswanath. The candidates included former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Hemanta Bijoy Mahanta, physician Dr Shankerjyoti Kutum, and former Parliamentarian Pallab Lochan Das. Congress candidate for Biswanath LAC, Jayanta Bora, also filed his nomination papers on Monday. While Dr Shankerjyoti Kutum filed his nomination for Gohpur LAC on a Congress ticket, former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Hemanta Bijoy Mahanta is contesting as an Independent. He was reportedly denied a ticket by Congress.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Pallab Lochan Das filed his papers for the 70 Biswanath LAC. Earlier, BJP candidate Munindra Das filed his nomination for Behali LAC (reserved for SC) on Friday, while CPI (ML) candidate Gyanendra Sarkar filed his nomination on Monday.

Also Read: ECI Appoints Special Observer for Assam Assembly Elections 2026