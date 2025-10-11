Darrang celebrates World Mental Health Day with awareness rally and tributes

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Darrang too joined the countrywide celebration of World Mental Health Day under the initiative of the Darrang District Mental Health Programme and the District Health Society. An awareness rally flagged off by Legislator Basanta Das from the premises of Mangaldai Civil Hospital marked the celebration.

Legislator Basanta Das also offered floral tributes and lit lamps in front of the portrait of Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg. A group of students from the GNM School, along with others present, paid tributes to the artiste by singing his song ‘Mayabini Ratir Bukut.’

This year’s theme for the Day, ‘The Critical Need for Mental Health Services During Accidents and Emergencies,’ was the focus of an open awareness meeting chaired by Dr Dipti Baruah, Joint Director of Health Services, Darrang. In her keynote address, psychologist Pushpa Kalita emphasized the theme, while Legislator Das, in his speech, highlighted the significant responsibility of society in ensuring the mental well-being of individuals affected by disasters, emergencies, or accidents. He also expressed concern over the rising incidents of suicide in Darrang district and stressed the vital role the mental health department can play in preventing such cases.

Taking part in the celebration, senior journalist Mayukh Goswami remarked that the unprecedented public grief following Zubeen Garg’s untimely death could be considered a form of ‘accidental disaster.’ He further stated that to be mentally healthy, an individual must not only realize their potential, as Zubeen Garg did, but also remain equally accountable to society. He noted that suppressing emotions and bottling up sorrow can lead to mental stress and depression.

Psychiatrist Dr Diksha Das elaborately discussed the symptoms, prevention, treatment, and the need for regular medication based on the severity of mental health conditions. Senior Medical and Health Officer Dr Priti Rekha Saikia, citing the World Health Organization’s definition, stated that a person can only be considered healthy when they are physically, mentally, and socially well. She also highlighted the crucial role of parents in ensuring the mental health of children.

