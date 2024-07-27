Kargil Vijay Divas observed at Captain Jintu Gogoi Samadhi Kshetra in Golaghat

GOLAGHAT: Kargil Vijay Divas was observed at Captain Jintu Gogoi Samadhi Kshetra, Khumtai in the district of Golaghat on Friday.

With the initiative of family members of Captain Jintu Gogoi, Jasingfa Lekhika Samaroh, NCC cadets, local people and district administration observed the 25th Kargil Vijay Diwas at the memorial of Late Captain Jintu Gogoi.

Captain Gogoi who hailed from Khumtai area in Golaghat fought valiantly against the enemies and attained martyrdom on June 30 in 1999 during the Kargil War. He was the captain in 17 Garhwal of the Garhwal Rifles. On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, the family members and local residents of Captain Gogoi’s birthplace paid tribute to the martyr. The Circle officer of Khumtai, Papori Das, and MLA of Khumtai LAC paid tribute by offering wreath to Swahid Captain Jintu Gogoi at his memorial on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas. Later, an art competition and an essay competition was held under the initiative of Jasingfa Lekhiika Samaroh.

Notably, the Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated in the honour on Kargil War heroes, who got the victory in the year 1999 Kargil War with Pakistan. The Indian Army declared the mission successful on July 26, 1999; since then the day has been celebrated annually as Kargil Vijay Diwas.

