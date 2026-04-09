Darrang District Set for April 9 Polls: 7.17 Lakh Voters, 14 Candidates

Darrang district is fully prepared for the Assam Assembly Election 2026, with polling day set for Thursday, April 9. More than 4,000 polling officials departed from the poll control centre at Mangaldai College on Wednesday, heading to their respective stations across the district's three Assembly segments.
The three constituencies going to the polls are Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon.
Speaking to media at Mangaldai College on Wednesday, District Commissioner Ayushi Jain noted a key difference from previous election cycles — no advance polling teams were required this time around.
She attributed this to improved communication facilities in the district. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, advance teams had been sent to 43 polling stations in remote riverine char areas that were difficult to access.
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A total of 907 polling stations have been set up across the district. Of these, 78 — located mostly in urban areas — will be managed exclusively by women officials, with security personnel also drawn from women's forces.
Six polling stations, two in each constituency, have been designated as model polling stations. These have been decorated with cut-outs of SVEEP mascot 'Oja', selfie points, and other installations aimed at encouraging first-time and young voters to participate.
A total of 7,17,540 voters are registered across the three constituencies — 3,63,852 male, 3,53,671 female, and 17 third-gender voters. Fourteen candidates are contesting across Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon.
Darrang district has consistently recorded strong voter turnout in recent elections.
In the 2021 Assembly elections, Dalgaon led with 89.22%, followed by Mangaldai at 85.71% and Sipajhar at 83.27%.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Dalgaon saw turnout climb further to 93%, while Mangaldai recorded 84.53% and Sipajhar 81.51%.