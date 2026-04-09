Darrang District Set for April 9 Polls: 7.17 Lakh Voters, 14 Candidates

Darrang district is fully prepared for the Assam Assembly Election 2026, with polling day set for Thursday, April 9. More than 4,000 polling officials departed from the poll control centre at Mangaldai College on Wednesday, heading to their respective stations across the district's three Assembly segments.

The three constituencies going to the polls are Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon.

Speaking to media at Mangaldai College on Wednesday, District Commissioner Ayushi Jain noted a key difference from previous election cycles — no advance polling teams were required this time around.

She attributed this to improved communication facilities in the district. During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, advance teams had been sent to 43 polling stations in remote riverine char areas that were difficult to access.

Also Read: Jorhat Holds Poll Staff Training Ahead of Assam Assembly Elections 2026