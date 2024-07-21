Darrang Police Arrest Minazul Hoquein for Assaulting APDCL Staff Member

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police on Saturday arrested a resident of Saru Thekerabari village under Mangaldai Police Station, Minazul Hoquein in connection with the incident of causing a physical attack on an on-duty staff member of the APDCL, Mangaldai Electrical Sub Division (MESD) on Friday evening. According to APDCL sources, the incident occurred when a group of people obstructed the installation of the smart metres in Saru Thekerabari village and kept the people on the job captive.

Immediately, a team of officials and staff from MESD, led by Field Engineer Rahul Deka, rushed to the spot to convince the consumers. On the contrary, on their arrival, the group of agitated people physically assaulted them and also kept them under their captivity before police rescued them without further injuries.

