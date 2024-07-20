Dilip Saikia Visits Orphanage and Adoption Agency in Mangaldai, Reviews Child Care and Support

MANGALDAI: Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia paid a visit to “Aai,” a child orphanage home, as well as the specialized adoption agency (SAA) run by “Crystal Vision” at Ward No. 4 of Mangaldai town on Thursday afternoon. During his visit, he closely interacted with the staff, members of the management committee, and the inmates to discuss the functioning, care, and protection of the children, including newborns, as well as the financial and other supports provided by the government.

He expressed his deep satisfaction over the clean and hygienic environment maintained in the complex and offered his thanks to the staff and management for their sincere efforts. He also assured all kinds of support for the institution in the future. Meanwhile, MP’s visit highly motivated the staff and management of the home to carry forward the journey in a more dedicated manner. The president of Crystal Vision, Mayukh Goswami, its secretary Manabendra Baruah, and other office bearers of the NGO were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the senior inmates of the home greeted MP Saikia each with a piece of red rose, much to his delight. Later, in a social media post, MP Saikia termed the initiative an excellent example of humanity. “It was a divine feeling meeting the angels of God, thanks to Crystal Vision. I appeal all to extend their support for this noble cause.”

