Darrang Police Foil Planned Dacoity, Arrest Five Armed Gang Members in Dalgaon Raid

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: In a major breakthrough, Darrang police foiled a planned dacoity in the Dalgaon area and apprehended five criminals on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang of about six persons armed with deadly weapons had assembled to commit dacoity, a joint team led by CDSP Sipajhar and comprising the Officer-in-Charge and staff of Dalgaon and Shyampur police stations conducted a raid at the house of one Akkas Ali, son of Hussain Ali, resident of 3 No. Shyampur.

During the raid, five members of the gang were apprehended while they were attempting to escape. On searching the premises in the presence of independent witnesses, police recovered one pistol, one country-made firearm, several daos, and a Bolero pick-up vehicle. The accused have been identified as Sheikh Farid, Sheikh Forid, Ansar Ali, Javed Ali, and Hasan Ali, all residents of the Kharupetia and Dhula areas.

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