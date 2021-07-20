Darrang Police recovered brown sugar, one arrested

OUR CORRESPONDENT



MANGALDAI: In their continuing drive against the anti-social elements, Darrang Police, acting on a tip-off on Monday, recovered 29 grams of suspected brown sugar at Sipajhar and arrested one drug peddler.

Following the instruction of Superintendent of Police Er Sushanta Biswa Sarma, a team of Sipajhar Police Station conducted a search operation in one Magic passenger vehicle bearing registration number AS 13-AC-0979 proceeding towards Dumunichowki on NH-15 at Singimari under Sipajhar Police Station and recovered the suspected brown sugar from the possession of the driver, Md Jalil Ali (44), son of Taleb Ali of village No 2 Ghorasowa under Sipajhar Police Station.

The seized suspected brown sugar would have fetched an amount of Rs. 2,90,000 in the international market. The accused person has been booked under Sipajhar PS case no 460/21 under section 21(b) of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act and also seized the vehicle.

