Darrang - Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Major Parties

Darrang- Udalguri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The Darrang- Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year. It was established in 2023 and is composed of several assembly segments from the districts of Darrang and Udalguri.
This parliamentary constituency is composed of 11 assembly constituencies, including Rangia, Kamalpur, Tamulpur (ST), Goreswar, Bhergaon, Udalguri (ST), Mazbat, Tangla, Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon.
Darrang- Udalguri constituency has been a part of the recent delimitation process overseen by the Election Commission of India, which included the renaming and realignment of certain assembly segments within the constituency.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Darrang- Udalguri Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Darrang- Udalguri constituency, comprises of one nominee each from INC, GSP, RPI (A), SUCI (C), BPF and VPI.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Darrang- Udalguri Constituency
Madhab Rajbangshi: Madhab Rajbangshi is an INC candidate from Assam, running for the Darrang-Udalguri constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Rajbangshi has a rich political history, having served as a Member of Parliament for Mangaldai from 1998 to 2004 and as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Sipajhar.
Durgadas Boro: Durgadas Boro of the BPF is contesting for the Darrang-Udalguri seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election. He's the current MLA for Kalaigaon and was previously elected as the MLA for Panery in 1985.
Darrang- Udalguri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Darrang- Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 26th April, during the second phase of the 2024 elections.
Darrang- Udalguri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Darrang- Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency is scheduled for 4th June.
Darrang- Udalguri Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. When was Darrang- Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency established ?
A. Darrang- Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency was established in 2023.
Q. What are the assembly segments that compose the Darrang- Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency ?
A. The Darrang–Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency in Assam is made up of 11 assembly segments: Rangia, Kamalpur, Tamulpur (ST), Goreswar, Bhergaon, Udalguri (ST), Mazbat, Tangla, Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon. These segments are from the Darrang and Udalguri districts.
Q. Who is the candidate representing the INC for Darrang- Udalguri in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Madhab Rajbangshi is the candidate representing INC for Darrang- Udalguri in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.