Darrang - Udalguri Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Major Parties

Darrang- Udalguri Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The Darrang- Udalguri Lok Sabha constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year. It was established in 2023 and is composed of several assembly segments from the districts of Darrang and Udalguri.

This parliamentary constituency is composed of 11 assembly constituencies, including Rangia, Kamalpur, Tamulpur (ST), Goreswar, Bhergaon, Udalguri (ST), Mazbat, Tangla, Sipajhar, Mangaldai, and Dalgaon.

Darrang- Udalguri constituency has been a part of the recent delimitation process overseen by the Election Commission of India, which included the renaming and realignment of certain assembly segments within the constituency.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Darrang- Udalguri Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Darrang- Udalguri constituency, comprises of one nominee each from INC, GSP, RPI (A), SUCI (C), BPF and VPI.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below-