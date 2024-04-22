Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Karimganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Karimganj Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.

The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.

The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Karimganj Constituency was 12,85,588.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Karimganj Constituency

Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Karimganj constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, BJP, AIUDF, SUCI (C) and RUC, in addition to 20 independent candidates.

List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below -