Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency 2024 - Know Your Candidates, Voting Date, Last Election Results

Karimganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Karimganj Constituency, one of the 14 parliamentary constituencies in the state of Assam, is gearing up for Lok Sabha election this year.
The voting day for the Lok Sabha elections will witness the democratic exercise of voting, as constituents come forward to cast their ballots.
The estimated number of electors during the 2019 Lok Sabha Election in the Karimganj Constituency was 12,85,588.
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Know the Candidates of Karimganj Constituency
Individuals who have applied for candidature for the Karimganj constituency, comprises of one nominee each from the INC, BJP, AIUDF, SUCI (C) and RUC, in addition to 20 independent candidates.
List of applied candidate names with their respective political party is given below -
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Prominent Candidates of Karimganj Constituency
Kripanath Mallah: Kripanath Mallah is a BJP politician from Assam, currently serving as the MP for Karimganj in the 17th Lok Sabha. He was previously elected to the Assam Legislative Assembly from Ratabari in 2011 and 2016, and was once a member of the INC.
Born in 1973, he holds a B.Sc. from Karimganj College and has risen from local governance to national politics.
Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury: Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, an Assam politician with the INC, has filed his nomination for the Karimganj Lok Sabha seat.
A former AIUDF founding member and working president, his switch to the INC aims to bolster the party in Karimganj and Hailakandi. His candidacy is significant as Karimganj is unreserved for the first time, highlighting Assam's evolving political scene.
Karimganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Date and Election Phase
The Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency will cast its votes on 26th April, during the second phase of the 2024 elections.
Karimganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting Results
The counting and declaration of results of the election outcomes for the Karimganj Lok Sabha Constituency are scheduled for 4th June.
Karimganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election Result 2019
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Kripanath Mallah, representing Bharatiya Janata Party, emerged victorious in the Karimganj constituency with a total of 4,73,046 votes.
Radheshyam Biswas from All India United Democratic Front was the runner up with a total of 4,34,657 votes.
Here is a list of all the nominated candidates of Karimganj Constituency for Lok Sabha Elections 2019-
Karimganj Constituency: Last 5 Lok Sabha Election Vote Share:
Winners and Runner Ups for Karimganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election of 2019, 2014 and 2009
2019 - Kripanath Mallah emerged victorious for the BJP, with Radheshyam Biswas of AIUDF, as the runner-up.
2014 - Radheshyam Biswas emerged victorious for the AIUDF, with Krishna Das of BJP, as the runner-up.
2009 - Lalit Mohan Suklabaidya emerged victorious for the INC, with Rajesh Mallah of AUDF as the runner-up.
Karimganj Constituency Lok Sabha Election- FAQs
Q. Who is the current Member of Parliament of Karimganj Constituency ?
A. Kripanath Mallah of BJP is the current Member of Parliament of Karimganj Constituency.
Q. What is the Karimganj polling percentage in Lok Sabha Election 2019 ?
A. The polling percentage for Karimganj in Lok Sabha Election 2019 was 79.08 %
Q. Who is representing the INC for Karimganj Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury is the INC candidate for Karimganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
Q. Who is representing the BJP for Karimganj Constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election ?
A. Kripanath Mallah is the BJP candidate for Karimganj in the 2024 Lok Sabha Election.
