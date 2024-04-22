Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Biren Basak, BGP’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Biren Basak:

A resident of Guwahati’s Ramnagar, Shri Biren Basak, aged 50, is the son of Shri Sukumar Basak. He is a candidate of the Bharatiya Gana Parishad (BGP), contesting for the Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. His current occupation is business.

Political Career of Biren Basak: As a self- declared businessman, Biren Basak has ties to the Bharatiya Gana Parishad and was a candidate in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections representing the Mangaldoi district in Assam.

Furthermore, Biren Basak has been entrusted with the esteemed role of General Secretary within the Bharatiya Gana Parishad’s central committee. This significant appointment was officially declared at the party’s 8th annual conference in Guwahati, marking a notable moment in his political journey.

Educational Qualifications of Biren Basak: His highest qualification includes the completion of 12th and Bachelor of Arts (Part 1), from Pandu College under Gauhati University, in the year 2000.