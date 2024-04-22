Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Madhab Rajbangshi, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Madhab Rajbangshi:
A resident of Mangaldai’s Bhebharghat, Shri Madhab Rajbangshi, aged 67, is the son of Late Puwaram Das. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he works as an advocate.
Political Career of Madhab Rajbangshi:
Madhab Rajbangshi, a distinguished Indian politician, was twice elected to the Lok Sabha representing Mangaldoi in Assam during 1998 and 1999 under the Indian National Congress banner.
Following his tenure with the Asom Gana Parishad beginning on March 18, 2014, Madhab Rajbangshi later rejoined the Indian National Congress.
Educational Qualifications of Madhab Rajbangshi:
He has earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts from B. Barooah College, Guwahati in 1975. Rajbangshi also holds a L.L.B degree from J.B. Law College, Guwahati (year-1989).
Criminal Cases of Madhab Rajbangshi: Madhab Rajbangshi has not been convicted of any criminal offense, nor does he have any pending criminal cases against him.
Assets of Madhab Rajbangshi:
Movable Assets: According to the affidavit, Madhab Rajbangshi has reported that his movable assets amount to Rs. 16,16,192.
Immovable Assets: In the affidavit, Madhab Rajbangshi has stated that the value of his immovable assets is Rs. 99,00,000.
Rajbangshi has declared liabilities amounting to Rs. 12,59,457.
Community Engagement and Outreach:
In a 1998 Lok Sabha debate, Shri Madhab Rajbangshi highlighted the plight of the Koch Rajbangshi community in Assam, stressing the need for their inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes list to address socio-economic issues.
He urged the government to reissue the ordinance for their inclusion, which had lapsed, to end the community's uncertain status between ST(P) and OBC categories and affirm their constitutional rights. This case highlighted the community's enduring fight for recognition and rights.
