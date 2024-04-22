Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Madhab Rajbangshi, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Shri Madhab Rajbangshi:

A resident of Mangaldai’s Bhebharghat, Shri Madhab Rajbangshi, aged 67, is the son of Late Puwaram Das. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Darrang- Udalguri Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, he works as an advocate.

Political Career of Madhab Rajbangshi:

Madhab Rajbangshi, a distinguished Indian politician, was twice elected to the Lok Sabha representing Mangaldoi in Assam during 1998 and 1999 under the Indian National Congress banner.

Following his tenure with the Asom Gana Parishad beginning on March 18, 2014, Madhab Rajbangshi later rejoined the Indian National Congress.

Educational Qualifications of Madhab Rajbangshi:

He has earned a degree in Bachelor of Arts from B. Barooah College, Guwahati in 1975. Rajbangshi also holds a L.L.B degree from J.B. Law College, Guwahati (year-1989).