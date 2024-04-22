Karimganj Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Know Your Candidate Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, INC’s Contender

Candidate Portfolio of Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury:

A resident of Guwahati’s Hedayetpur, Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, aged 71, is the son of Late Maulana Maqubul Ali Choudhury. He is a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC), contesting for the Karimganj Parliamentary constituency in Assam for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Election. Currently, Choudhury works as an advocate.

Political Career of Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury:

The Congress party has nominated Hafiz Rashid Chowdhury as its candidate from the Karimganj constituency. Hafiz Rashid, a well-known advocate, was previously associated with the AIUDF and joined the Congress in 2023.

After submitting his nomination, Choudhary expressed gratitude to the media for the diverse support he has received from people of all backgrounds. He emphasized his commitment to unity in diversity, hoping it would continue to favour him in the elections.

In addition, Choudhury had filed his nomination for the 2026 Legislative Assembly of Assam election.