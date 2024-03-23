Assam: Efforts on to increase voters’ turnout in Darrang-Udalguri constituency

MANGALDAI: In the general election to the 17th Lok Sabha, the erstwhile Mangaldai Parliamentary Constituency witnessed the turnout of 83.68 per cent of the total electorates of 15,06,419 of ten legislative assembly constituencies. After the delimitation of the constituencies, the Mangaldai Parliamentary Constituency has been renamed as Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency with eleven legislative assembly constituencies. “With the cooperation of the electorates we are trying to increase the voting turnout to 88%” said District Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer of Darrang Munindra Nath Ngatey while talking to ‘The Sentinel’ at his office chamber on the poll preparedness.

In the ensuing general election, Darrang-Udalguri Parliamentary Constituency has witnessed a total of 21,87,160 voters with an increase of 6,80,741 voters. The District administration has made all arrangements under Systemic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) -the flagship programme of Election Commission of India (ECI) to create awareness and to promote voter education and participation in the poll. For this purpose, the district administration of Darrang with a view to create awareness among the voters of the district has launched the election mascot taking the symbol of ‘Oja Pali’ - an integral part of Darrangi culture and tradition.

The District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey has also appealed all the electorates of Darrang district to take part in the ensuing general election without any fear and pressure. “The beauty and success of the democracy lies on the maximum participation of the voters in the election. I assure to maintain the peaceful atmosphere of the district and the district administration will take up all measures to make the poll a free and fair and transparent one,” added District Commissioner Ngatey.

Also Read: Lok Sabha election: Election Observer Dinesh BV Badgujar holds meeting in Dibrugarh

Also Watch: