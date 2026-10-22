Dasara Drone Show Secures Guinness World Record with 3,473-UAV Leaping Peacock Display

The sky above the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Ground turned into a canvas of glowing light as the Mysuru Dasara drone show officially secured a Guinness World Record.

Exactly 3,473 synchronised drones rose into the night sky to create a giant, dancing peacock—India’s national bird—marking a spectacular feat of technology and artistry.

Organised by the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation Limited (CESC) and flawlessly executed by BotLab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi-incubated startup, the display won the global title for the "largest aerial display of a bird formed by drones/multirotors." This achievement breaks the team's previous 2025 milestone of 2,983 drones that showcased a leaping tiger.

Lauding the fusion of technology and rich heritage, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar shared on X: "Mysuru Dasara continues to show the world how beautifully our traditions can embrace innovation... a celebration of Karnataka's creativity, culture, and spirit of progress."

Along with the majestic peacock, the 20-minute show depicted the solar system, Goddess Chamundeshwari, and a soldier holding the Tricolour, leaving thousands of onlookers spellbound.