Datura School in Nalbari district celebrates 130 years with grand alumni meet

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The grand alumni meet of the historic 213 No. Datura Lower Basic School, which has completed 130 glorious years of its establishment, was held with great enthusiasm at Datura in Nalbari district. Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma and former student of the institution, as well as Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Kshetra Pracharak Shri Bashistha Bujarbaruah, attended the open session of the alumni meet.

The occasion brought together former and present students of the century-old educational institution, which has played a significant role in the educational and social development of the region since its establishment in the 19th century. Addressing the significance of the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over interacting with former and current students of the school and extended his best wishes for its continued progress and a brighter future. He also highlighted the importance of preserving the legacy of such historic educational institutions.

A commemorative souvenir published to mark the occasion was formally released during the programme.

Several prominent personalities attended the event, including local MLA Shri Narayan Deka, Nalbari District Commissioner Shri Nibedan Das Patowary, Alumni Meet Celebration Committee President Shri Bhupendra Kumar Bujarbaruah, Cotton University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Ramesh Deka, along with other distinguished guests and well-wishers.

The 130-year journey of Datura Lower Basic School stands as a testament to its enduring contribution to education and society. The alumni meet served as a memorable occasion to celebrate its rich heritage, reconnect generations of students and renew hopes for its continued growth.