Debiram Pathsala HS School Marks 75 Years with Platinum Jubilee on Nalbari District Day

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NALBARI: The historic Debiram Pathsala Higher Secondary School, one of the prominent centres of educational and intellectual activities in Nalbari, formally inaugurated its platinum jubilee celebrations on Friday on the special occasion of Nalbari District Day. The grand 75-year journey of the institution was commemorated at the inaugural programme, which was attended by former and present teachers, students, employees, educationists, and well-wishers of the school. Assam Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah formally inaugurated the platinum jubilee celebrations. Addressing the gathering, the minister recalled the school’s glorious 75-year journey and its significant contribution to the educational and social life of Nalbari and Assam.

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