One Held After Theft at Hojai Temple; Locals Raise Concern Over Rising Temple Burglaries

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: A man was caught by locals and handed over to the police after a theft at the Bishnu Temple in Bishnupally, Hojai. As per information, the theft occurred at around 3:00 am on Tuesday when a group of four persons tried to steal batteries and building materials from the temple. As per locals, the four entered the temple area and tried to steal a water motor and some iron items. Neighbouring residents chased them away and caught one man, identified as Nazir Uddin.

Nazir Uddin admitted to the theft during questioning and said that the stolen items were already sold to a trader named Dabkar Kuddich. People in the area say that thefts at several temples and namghars in Hojai district have increased recently.

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