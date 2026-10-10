Daylight Robbery in Chapar: Businesswoman’s Gold Chain Snatched in Kazipara

A daring daylight robbery has triggered intense panic and security concerns in the Kazipara area of Chapar, after a miscreant snatched a valuable gold chain from a local female businesswoman before fleeing the scene.

The incident occurred during peak hours when the victim, a prominent entrepreneur running a local retail venture, was walking back toward her business establishment.

Witnesses stated that a lone suspect closely trailed the woman before forcefully snatching the thick gold chain from her neck. The sudden assault caused her to lose balance, though she managed to escape major physical injury.

Before nearby bystanders and local merchants could intervene, the perpetrator sprinted down a narrow bypass lane where an accomplice was reportedly waiting on a motorcycle, enabling a high-speed escape.

Following the sensational incident, the victim lodged an official First Information Report (FIR) at the Chapar Police Station.

Law enforcement personnel rushed to Kazipara to conduct a preliminary inquiry. The police have begun scanning public and commercial CCTV networks in the vicinity to track the suspect’s entry and escape route.

No arrests have been made so far.