Daylong workshop on Bhattadev’s songs held in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A daylong workshop titled ‘Geete-Mate Smaran,’ based on the songs of Bhattadev and dedicated to the works of Mahapurush Dev Damodar Deva and Bhattadev, was organized by the Sonitpur district committee of Mahapurush Srimanta Dev Damodar Sangha in collaboration with Tezpur North Regional Youth and Child Development Centre. The event began with the ceremonial lamp lighting by Advisor Bankim Sharma and guidance from Prabhat Goswami and District Sanghadhikar Arun Kumar Sharma. Dr Satish Chandra Bhattacharya delivered the keynote, highlighting the Gurus’ spiritual and literary contributions.

The afternoon session at the Tezpur North Regional Youth and Child Development Centre auditorium was addressed by Bipul Goswami, General Secretary of Adidham Patbausi Satra, who emphasized expanding such workshops to different regions of Sonitpur to preserve the Gurus’ legacy. He also announced that a compiled collection of the Gurus’ songs would be distributed free of cost. Among those present were Nabin Chandra Lahkar, Mahat Lahkar, Bhupen Bordoloi, Nirupama Saikia, Ramen Sharma, Achyut Sharma, Navakrishna Goswami, Minati Sarma, Ramani Mohan Bharali, and Bhupen Sharma. The workshop, conducted by noted artiste Lakhahira Das, saw the participation of over 50 children, youth, and mothers. The daylong programme concluded with the distribution of certificates and traditional felicitation to all trainees.

