DC chairs meetings on Polio Vaccination, Mega Health Camps in Kokrajhar

KOKRAJHAR: In a major push towards public health preparedness, two key meetings were held on Wednesday at the District Commissioner’s Conference Hall, Kokrajhar, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Masanda M Pertin, in the presence of ADC (Health) Kabita Deka.

The District Task Force meeting on Polio Vaccination, 2025 for the upcoming Sub National Immunization Day (SNID), emphasized identification of high-risk areas and groups, deployment of skilled vaccinators and supervisors, quality decentralized training, effective monitoring at all levels, active community participation, and daily review meetings for timely corrections.

Notably, SNID will be observed in 26 districts of Assam on October 12 with the goal of reaching every child aged 0–59 months with the bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV). In Kokrajhar, booth activity will be followed by two days of house-to-house coverage.

Earlier, a district-level inter-departmental preparatory meeting for LAC-wise mega health camps was also organized under the National Health Mission, District Health Society, Kokrajhar. Under this, one mega health camp will be held in each of the five LACs of Kokrajhar district (post-delimitation), focusing on children below 18 years and more than 50 identified diseases and health conditions.

