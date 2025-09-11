BTC election: Stray poll-related incidents reported in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: As the day of the BTC election approaches, some stray incidents have been reported in Kokrajhar, Chirang, and Udalguri in the past 36-hours. Reports received informed that an UPPL office and vehicles were torched at Nayekgaon on September 8 at night in Kokrajhar district and subsequent clash was reported from the Tintila area on Tuesday night as the UPPL supporters went on a rampage against BPF workers.

In Chirang, one Bhaskar Mashahary, a block level UPPL leader who recently joined the BPF, was pushed back by Adivasi villagers when he went to convince them to vote in favour of the BPF candidate. The agitated villagers said that Mashahary had campaigned in their areas for UPPL till the submission of nomination papers on September 2, projecting Dr Sangrang Brahma, President of Youth Wing UPPL, who was denied party ticket. Dr Brahma subsequently decided to contest as an independent candidate at 14-Chirang Duar constituency but his nomination papers were found invalid and cancelled on the last day of scrutiny on September 6. As there was no other option left, Dr Sangrang Brahma and Bhaskar Mashahary joined the BPF on September 8. Soon after joining the BPF, Bhaskar had started to visit UPPL stronghold areas asking them to vote for the BPF candidate.

On the other hand, the BPF supporters rounded up the president of Khagrabari anchalik committee, ABSU, in Bhergaon at night when he was visiting the areas to convince people to vote for the UPPL candidate. Later, the police team controlled the situation.

Talking to mediapersons at the party office on Wednesday, BPF president Hagrama Mohilary said that the UPPL Youth workers were targeting the BPF workers in Tintila of Kokrajhar and in Chirang. Meanwhile, UPPL candidate for Baokhungri, Ranjit Basumatary, who is a sitting EM, said that BPF members had targeted their workers in Nayekgaon and Tintila.

Also Read: First phase of training for BTC election 2025 held in Kokrajhar

Also Watch: