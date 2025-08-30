DC Ngatey inaugurates National Sports Day celebrations in Dima Hasao

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: Along with the rest of the nation, Dima Hasao launched the National Sports Day celebrations at NL Daulagupu Sports Complex on Friday. District Commissioner Munindra Nath Ngatey, ACS inaugurated the three-day programme in the presence of Sr Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, IPS, NCHAC Deputy Secretary, Prabhat Pegu, ACS, officers from the district administration, the District Sports Officer, and representatives from the Social Welfare Department.

The initiative, led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, is being observed nationwide from August 29 to 31 to promote sports and fitness.

Addressing the gathering, the District Commissioner highlighted the importance of such events for both physical and mental well-being. He said, “On this 120th anniversary, we remember Major Dhyan Chand for his immense contribution to Indian hockey and sports overall. He was instrumental in India winning Olympic gold medals in 1928, 1932 and 1936.” Encouraging young sportspersons, he stressed that dedication, focus, and conviction are key to achieving one’s goals.

Earlier, the District Sports Officer, George Chutia, delivered the welcome address. Outstanding sportspersons were felicitated by the guests, followed by an oath-taking ceremony administered by ADC Shaurrya Shamra.

The inaugural day featured events like tug of war, chess, kabaddi, a 1 km walk, and badminton competitions. Indigenous sports showcasing Dimasa, Nepali, and Biate traditions were also included.

On the second day, various competitions will be held across different MAC constituencies including Maibang, Umrangso, Barail, Diger Kuki, Sangbar, Kharthong, Biate, Zion, Jatinga, Hatikhali, Laisong, Hangrum, Dihamlai, Lower Kharthong, and Jinam, apart from Haflong. Debate competitions will also be organized in colleges and judged by faculty members.

Also Read: Guwahati: GTA organized Pulin Das Memorial Open Prize-Money Sports Quiz in City

Also Watch: