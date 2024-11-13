National Sports Awards applications invited till November 14: Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

New Delhi: The applications for the National Sports Awards will be invited till November 14, said the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The list of awards bestowed upon the sportspersons include: Arjuna Award, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, Arjuna Award (Lifetime) and the Dronacharya Award. The other awards include the Maulana Abdul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy, the Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar and the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

Last year, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the biggest sports honour in the country, was awarded to star pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Satwiksairaj and Chirag, popularly known as 'Sat-Chi' have secured three Badminton World Federation (BWF) titles in 2023, the Swiss Open, the Indonesia Open and the Korea Open. They also won India's historic first-ever badminton gold at the Asian Games in Hangzhou and also the Asian Championships gold in April.

The duo in October 2023 became the first doubles pair in Indian badminton history to be ranked at world number one in BWF rankings. Last year, the Indian shuttlers were also a part of the country's historic, game-changing Thomas Cup win. They also bagged medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (gold) and World Championships (bronze). (ANI)

