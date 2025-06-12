DDC meeting reviews development schemes and heatwave measures in Sonitpur

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The monthly District Development Committee (DDC) meeting was held on Wednesday at the conference hall of the DC’s office, Sonitpur, under the chairmanship of District Commissioner Ankur Bharali. Present in the meeting were District Development Commissioner Lakhinandan Saharia, CDC of Naduar co-district Manash Kumar Saikia, Additional District Commissioners Kabita Kakati Konwar and Twahir Alam, along with heads of various departments and key officials.

The DC reviewed the progress of flagship schemes under both central and state governments. He took serious note of issues concerning the repair of vulnerable roads and bridges, especially in view of the monsoon season, and emphasized adherence to finance department guidelines regarding government procurement via the GeM portal. Progress on Model Anganwadi Centres, Farmers’ Registry and Paddy Procurement, Excise, Transport, and Sales Tax targets was also reviewed. The Executive Engineer, PWD (Building), was directed to ensure timely completion of key infrastructure projects, including TE Model Schools and CDC offices at Barchalla and Rangapara.

The Election Officer briefed the house on the regular monitoring and status update of wheelchairs allotted by the Election Commission of India during the previous elections. Discussions were also held on IEC campaigns to be undertaken by various departments in connection with commemorating Janajatiya Gaurav Varsh (November 15, 2024 – November 15, 2025) with special focus on the Dharti Aaba – Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJ-GUA) to be held from June 15 to 30.

The DC urged all departments to actively participate in the upcoming district-level celebration of International Day of Yoga 2025 on June 21 at Tezpur College. He also instructed the Inspector of Schools to ensure strict compliance by all Government, Provincialised, and Private schools in the district with the revised school timings issued due to the prevailing heatwave. As per the order dated June 10, school hours have been rescheduled to: 7:30 AM to 11:30 AM for Lower Primary, 7:30 AM to 12:00 Noon for Upper Primary, and 7:30 AM to 12:30 PM for High and Higher Secondary Schools. This order remains in effect until further notice.

